Girl gets dream shopping spree

Macy's and the Make-a-Wish Foundation gave a girl from Gearhart her dream shopping spree.

Stacie Osterlund, 12, suffers from brain cancer and wanted a day out with her girls, including her mom, step mom and three sisters.

The group rolled up to Macy's at Washington Square in a limo on Friday. They got a red carpet entrance at the Macy's store and then makeovers to get them ready for the long shopping day ahead.

Stacie knew what she wanted to buy before she got to the mall.

"I want a laptop really bad and some sparkly glitter clothes," she said.



Stacie's wish was one of 25 that Make-a-Wish is granting during its Season of Wishing.

