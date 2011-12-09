2 taken to hospital after SUV T-bones school bus - KPTV - FOX 12

2 taken to hospital after SUV T-bones school bus

Posted: Updated:
Photo courtesy McMinnville Police Dept. Photo courtesy McMinnville Police Dept.
MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) -

Two people were taken to a hospital after a SUV slammed into a school bus, knocking it onto its side.

Police say the crash happened at about 3 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Northwest 13th Street and Thomsen Lane.

There were two children on the bus at the time.

One of the children and the drivers of the bus and SUV were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

McMinnville police are investigating.

