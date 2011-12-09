DJ's rescuer: 'You don't realize that you're lifting 4,000 pound car'

A New York-based DJ injured when a cab plowed through his hotel room and landed on top of him remains hospitalized in Portland.



Jonathan Toubin was listed in critical condition at OHSU on Thursday night. His condition was not released Friday.



Portland police say Toubin was sleeping in his room at the Jupiter Hotel on Thursday morning when a cab driven by a 52-year-old woman plowed through his wall and landed on top of him.



Police said the driver was waiting in the parking lot when she suffered a medical issue that caused her to press the accelerator, sending the cab through the wall.



Hotel employees jumped into action to pull the driver from the cab. They didn't realize Toubin was pinned underneath at first, but they quickly noticed him, said assistant manager Zach Miller.



Miller, two other employees and Portland Police Officer Stuart Palmiter, who had just arrived on the scene, grabbed a hold of the cab and lifted it off the bed. Another employee, sitting in the driver's seat, backed the car up.



"You don't know the time frame that it happens in, you don't realize that you're lifting 4,000 pound car," said Miller. "You just do it and the strength is there."

"It was kind of amazing. Everybody knew what had to be done and we took care of it," said Palmiter. He said the hotel employees were the true heroes in the incident.

Toubin was in Portland to DJ a show Thursday night.

According to a Facebook page dedicated to Toubin's recovery, donations are being accepted through a Paypal account. Payments can be sent to ihearttoubin@gmail.com.



Copyright KPTV 2011. All rights reserved.

