Blazers F Aldridge undergoes heart procedure

The Portland Trail Blazers say forward LaMarcus Aldridge has undergone a heart procedure and will miss up to two weeks.

The procedure performed on Friday is a treatment for Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome, a condition which causes the ventricles of the heart to contract prematurely.

Aldridge was diagnosed with the disorder in 2007. He had a similar procedure at the time, and missed the final nine games of the 2006-07 season.

The 6-foot-11 forward from Texas averaged 21.8 points and 8.8 rebounds last season, the best of his five-year NBA career. He had 36 double-doubles.

Questions arose about Aldridge when he did not report for the opening of training camp.

