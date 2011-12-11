Blazers sign NBA's oldest active player

The Portland Trail Blazers have signed 16-yard NBA veteran center Kurt Thomas.



Terms of the deal were not announced.



At 39, Thomas is the NBA's oldest active player.



He played last season with Chicago, averaging 4.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 52 games, including 37 starts. For his career, Thomas has averaged 8.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.1

assists.

Drafted by Miami with the 10th overall pick in the 1995 NBA draft out of Texas Christian, the Dallas native has also played with the Mavericks, New York, Phoenix, Seattle, San Antonio and Milwaukee.



