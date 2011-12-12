Deputies search for woman who robbed Hazel Dell restaurant

Officers are searching for a woman accused of robbing a Hazel Dell pizza restaurant at gunpoint.

Clark County Deputies said an employee at the Sparky's Pizza near Northeast 20th Avenue and Northeast 144th Street said a woman walked into the restaurant at about 9 p.m. Sunday.

The employee told investigators that the woman pulled a gun from her waistband and demanded cash.

The suspect ran from the store after the employee gave her an unknown amount of money.

Deputies and Battle Ground police arrived to try and track the woman, but could not locate her.

Detectives described her as white, short in stature, about 20 to 30 years old and had a thin build. Deputies said she had short dark hair and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt at the time of the robbery.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office was encouraging anyone with more information on the robbery to call 911.

