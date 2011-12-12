Three arrests made ahead of Occupy Portland protest

Police made three arrests and seized a gun and sword from people who said they were on the way to Monday's Occupy Portland action to shut down the port.



Officers making a traffic stop found the gun with extra ammunition clips and the sword plus walkie-talkies in a car with two men who said they were an advance team for the demonstration, Lt. Robert King said. A 26-year-old man was driving with a suspended license and the 27-year-old passenger was wanted for a parole violation, King said.



The third arrest was the driver of a stolen car that was involved in a rear-end collision near the port about 6 a.m., King said. Occupants of the car said they were on their way to the demonstration, King said.



A spokeswoman for Occupy Portland said the armed men are not associated with the group.



"We do not send out folks with guns," said Kari Koch. She also disavowed the stolen car, but said individuals may make poor decisions.



"We don't plan anything illegal," she said.



About 300 people had gathered at Kelly Point Park and Koch said she expected hundreds more to picket the nearby terminal.



Although the Longshore union is not supporting the Occupy attempt to shut down the port, she hoped workers would refuse to cross the demonstrators' picket line.



