Police: 3 bodies found in charred Washougal home

Police say they've found the remains of three people inside a burned Washougal home where authorities encountered gunfire last week.



Local and federal investigators have identified the bodies at 3275 F Place as Leona Bolton-Stanbary, Mona Daugherty and Steven Stanbary.

Stanbary was married to Bolton-Stanbary and the couple lived with her twin sister, Daugherty.

The women are believed to have died of gunshot wounds before the blaze began, police say. Stanbary's cause of death hasn't been determined.

The remains of four dogs were also found, police say, and at least one of them had been shot.

On Dec. 7, someone inside the home opened fire on neighbors and police who were responding to the explosive fire. At one point, a fireball was spotted erupting from the home.

Guns and ammunition were later found in the rubble.

The shooter hasn't yet been identified, but police don't believe the person got out alive.

Last week, police said Stanbary was under investigation for multiple sex crimes and was supposed to turn himself in the day after the fire. Details about the allegations haven't been released.



The investigation is still active. Anyone with information is asked to call Washougal police.

