Police identify man killed by explosion in Canby

Police have identified a man killed by an explosion in Canby as 31-year-old Ivan Velasco Rodriguez.

Police say the Clackamas County medical examiner determined that Rodriguez died from head trauma caused by the Sunday night explosion.

Police say Rodriguez lives in the area, but not at the house where the blast occurred. He was married with children.

Neighbors say the blast in the 500 block of Northeast 22nd Avenue shook windows and set off at least one car alarm. Some debris was thrown about 75 feet from the blast, fire crews say.

Details about what caused the explosion haven't been released.

Explosion at Canby home kills one

