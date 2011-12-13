Army helicopters crash on Washington base, 4 dead

Two Army helicopters crashed Monday night at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, killing four soldiers.



The military says the two-seat reconnaissance choppers crashed after 8 p.m. in the southwest training area of the sprawling base.



The victims were not immediately identified, pending notification of relatives.



It was not immediately clear whether the aircraft collided or crashed separately.



A base spokesman said the OH-58D Kiowa Warrior helicopters were on a training mission.



The crash site was near the community of Rainier, south of Tacoma.



Early Tuesday morning, two sheriff's vehicles blocked access to a rural plot of land where officials erected large sets of lights to illuminate the crash site.



Base officials secured the crash site late Monday and immediately began an investigation.



