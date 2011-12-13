Oregon's unemployment rate falls to three-year low

Oregon's unemployment rate has fallen to 9.1 percent, the lowest in three years.



But the rate for November comes with state statistics showing little job growth in Oregon through most of 2011 and a smaller labor force.



The Employment Department said Tuesday that nonfarm payroll employment, seasonally adjusted, is about 1.6 million and hasn't varied by more than a few thousand jobs since February.



The labor force dropped by about 7,000 from October to November and is nearly 2,000 smaller than a year earlier, likely because people have stopped looking for work.



Another measure of the state's economy, the University of Oregon indicators compiled by economist Tim Duy, showed a little improvement in what's described as a "stop-start pattern of activity since the recession ended."



