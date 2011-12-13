Charmin Cherry Bars Recipe

This recipe is courtesy The Heathman Restaurant and Bar.
Crust:
- 2 cups Pastry Flour
- ½ cup Powdered Sugar
- 1 cup Butter, cool
- ½ tsp Salt
Sift dry ingredients and mix in butter with a fork until mealy
Press into 9x13 pan and bake at 350 for 10 min, until golden brown
Filling:
- ½ cup Pastry Flour
- 1 ½ cup Sugar
- 1 tsp Baking Powder
- ½ tsp Salt
Wisk together and add:
- 4 Eggs, whisked
- 1 cup Cherries, drained and chopped
- 1 cup Coconut
- 1 cup Walnuts, chopped
Fold all ingredients together, spread over crust and bake 25-30 min at 350 until just set.