Charmin Cherry Bars Recipe

This recipe is courtesy The Heathman Restaurant and Bar.

Crust:

  • 2 cups Pastry Flour
  • ½ cup Powdered Sugar
  • 1 cup Butter, cool
  • ½ tsp Salt

Sift dry ingredients and mix in butter with a fork until mealy

Press into 9x13 pan and bake at 350 for 10 min, until golden brown

Filling:

  • ½ cup Pastry Flour
  • 1 ½ cup Sugar
  • 1 tsp Baking Powder
  • ½ tsp Salt

Wisk together and add:

  • 4 Eggs, whisked
  • 1 cup Cherries, drained and chopped
  • 1 cup Coconut
  • 1 cup Walnuts, chopped

Fold all ingredients together, spread over crust and bake 25-30 min at 350 until just set.

