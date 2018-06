Charmin Cherry Bars Recipe

Oregon Culinary Institute's Chef Bikram Vaidya shares one of his favorite dishes: lamb curry.

OCI Chef Melanie Hammericksen says making creme brulee is "really quite simple."

This recipe is courtesy The Heathman Restaurant and Bar.



Crust:

2 cups Pastry Flour

½ cup Powdered Sugar

1 cup Butter, cool

½ tsp Salt

Sift dry ingredients and mix in butter with a fork until mealy

Press into 9x13 pan and bake at 350 for 10 min, until golden brown

Filling:

½ cup Pastry Flour

1 ½ cup Sugar

1 tsp Baking Powder

½ tsp Salt

Wisk together and add:

4 Eggs, whisked

1 cup Cherries, drained and chopped

1 cup Coconut

1 cup Walnuts, chopped

Fold all ingredients together, spread over crust and bake 25-30 min at 350 until just set.