Butter Up the Holidays Contest

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Northwest Dairy Farmers are inviting cooks all over the Pacific Northwest to enter the Butter Up the Holidays Recipe Contest.

You can submit your original holiday recipe -- the only required ingredient is butter -- for a chance to win.

Winners will be selected in an appetizer, entrée and dessert category.

One winner in Oregon will receive a $100 gift cards from Fred Meyer, while category winners will receive $50 gift cards.

For info, visit butteruptheholidays.com.

