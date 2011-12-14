Butter Up the Holidays Contest

Northwest Dairy Farmers are inviting cooks all over the Pacific Northwest to enter the Butter Up the Holidays Recipe Contest.

You can submit your original holiday recipe -- the only required ingredient is butter -- for a chance to win.

Winners will be selected in an appetizer, entrée and dessert category.

One winner in Oregon will receive a $100 gift cards from Fred Meyer, while category winners will receive $50 gift cards.

For info, visit butteruptheholidays.com.

