Time names 'The Protester' as 'Person of Year'

"The Protester" has been named Time's "Person of the Year" for 2011.



The selection was announced Wednesday on NBC's "Today" show.



The magazine cited dissent across the Middle East that has spread to Europe and the United States, and says these protesters are reshaping global politics.

Runners up for the Person of the Year included Navy SEAL captain William McRaven, Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, U.S. Congressman Paul Ryan and Princess Kate Middleton.

Last year, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg got the honor.

Time's "Person of the Year" is the person or thing that has most influenced the culture and the news during the past year for good or for ill. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke received the honor in 2009. The 2008 winner was then-President-elect Barack Obama. Other previous winners have included Bono, President George W. Bush, and Amazon.com CEO and founder Jeff Bezos.



Time said it is recognizing protesters because they are "redefining people power" around the world.



