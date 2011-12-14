Mother poses as teen on Facebook, gathers evidence

An Oregon woman who posed as her 15-year-old daughter on the teen's Facebook page helped gather evidence against a man accused of raping the girl.



Prosecutors allege Stephen Mark Walker raped the girl several times from Nov. 10 through Nov. 13 while she was staying with him and his wife in their Alsea home.



The Corvallis Gazette-Times reports that Walker and his wife Kandie Walker were arraigned Monday in Benton County Circuit Court on charges related to that alleged assault.



Walker is charged with seven counts of third-degree rape, sodomy, attempted rape, online sexual corruption of a child and unlawful delivery of marijuana to a minor. His wife is charged with conspiracy to commit rape and furnishing alcohol to a minor.



The teen's 32-year-old mother found a suspicious message from Stephen Walker when she logged onto her daughter's Facebook page. She pretended she was her daughter and exchanged messages with Walker. The mother then contacted the Benton County sheriff's

office.



