Oregon State Police boss announces retirement

By The Associated Press
SALEM, OR (AP) -

The superintendent of the Oregon State Police has announced his retirement, one day after Gov. John Kitzhaber's administration announced it was cancelling new classes of state troopers as a cost-cutting measure.

Oregon State Police Superintendent Chris Brown announced his retirement on Wednesday, effective Jan. 1.

The 51-year-old Brown was on the job for just more than a year, taking the position under former Gov. Ted Kulongoski in September 2010.

Brown is former chief of the Roseburg Police Department and sheriff of Douglas County.

Brown calls the decision to retire "the hardest one I've ever made." He joined the Oregon State Police in January 2008.

Kitzhaber plans to appoint Oregon State Police deputy superintendent Richard Evans Jr. to the post in January, pending state Senate confirmation.

