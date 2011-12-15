Two accused of taking packages off porches in NW Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Two accused of taking packages off porches in NW Portland

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Authorities have arrested two people in connection with several package thefts in Northwest Portland.

The crimes happened Wednesday, in the area of Northwest Thompson Road and Saltzman Road. Deputies say Bell Anderson and Aaron Sandee were taking packages that had been delivered by FedEx and UPS.

Detectives say the two are also being investigated for similar crimes in Hillsboro.

Both face theft charges.

Authorities say these types of crimes skyrocket during the holidays.

Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.