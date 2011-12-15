Two accused of taking packages off porches in NW Portland

Authorities have arrested two people in connection with several package thefts in Northwest Portland.

The crimes happened Wednesday, in the area of Northwest Thompson Road and Saltzman Road. Deputies say Bell Anderson and Aaron Sandee were taking packages that had been delivered by FedEx and UPS.

Detectives say the two are also being investigated for similar crimes in Hillsboro.

Both face theft charges.

Authorities say these types of crimes skyrocket during the holidays.

