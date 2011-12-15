Free agent Jamal Crawford heading to Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Free agent Jamal Crawford heading to Portland

Posted: Updated:
By Staff and AP reports
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Free-agent guard Jamal Crawford has decided to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Crawford, who was reportedly considering Sacramento and the Blazers, announced his choice on Twitter, posting "Rip city!!!"

He also thanked fans of the Atlanta Hawks, where he played for the past two seasons: "wanna send s/o to all my true Atl fans, u guys really supported me and made me feel like family over the last 2 yrs...thank u!!!!!!!!!!"

The deal had yet to be formally signed. Crawford's agent, Aaron Goodwin, could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

An 11-year veteran, Crawford has averaged 15.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for his career. He won the NBA's Sixth Man award in 2010.

Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.