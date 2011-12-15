Free agent Jamal Crawford heading to Portland

Free-agent guard Jamal Crawford has decided to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Crawford, who was reportedly considering Sacramento and the Blazers, announced his choice on Twitter, posting "Rip city!!!"

He also thanked fans of the Atlanta Hawks, where he played for the past two seasons: "wanna send s/o to all my true Atl fans, u guys really supported me and made me feel like family over the last 2 yrs...thank u!!!!!!!!!!"

The deal had yet to be formally signed. Crawford's agent, Aaron Goodwin, could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.



An 11-year veteran, Crawford has averaged 15.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for his career. He won the NBA's Sixth Man award in 2010.

Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

