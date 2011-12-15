Holiday tradition opens in southeast Portland

It's a holiday tradition in Portland that's lasted for decades.

Neighbors along Peacock Lane have been adorning their homes and yards with elaborate holiday lights and displays every year since the 1920s.

This year, Peacock Lane opens to pedestrians only for the first two nights, Dec. 15 and 16. After that, cars are welcome to make the drive down the festive lane.

Visitors will see sparkling lights, nativity scenes and even life-sized replicas of Santa and Frosty.

But all the festivity attracts huge crowds, so be prepared to park a few blocks away and walk.

Peacock Lane is located between Southeast Stark and Belmont streets, one block east of Southeast 39th Avenue.

For the complete schedule, click here.



