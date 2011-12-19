Beavers rout Portland State in men's basketball

Ahmad Starks scored 17 points to lead six Oregon State players in double figures Sunday as the Beavers defeated Portland State 101-68.



Angus Brandt had 16 points and Jared Cunningham added 15 points and a career-high eight assists for Oregon State (9-2). Devon Collier and Roberto Nelson had 14 points each, and Eric Moreland finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds.



"Pretty much the whole team was playing good today," said Nelson, a reserve who scored in double figures for the sixth straight game. "It was hard to stop everybody at once when they're going full speed."



Lateef McMullan had 19 points and Chehales Tapscott 18 for Portland State (6-5).



The Beavers, who had a season-high 27 assists, led 42-34 at

halftime but couldn't put away the Vikings until late in the second

half. Collier scored six straight points to put Oregon State on top

53-38, but Portland State answered with a 10-2 run. McMullan's

three-point play with 15:33 left made it 55-48.



A 3-pointer from Starks with 9:23 remaining put the Beavers ahead 72-59 and started a 12-2 run that turned the game into a rout.



Starks, who had five 3-pointers for the second consecutive game, said his team works in practice on turning up the energy when opponents are losing theirs.



"As we wear down a team we go and capitalize on it," he said. "We just wait for the point where we can step it up defensively. Once we do that, we're able to spread the lead like we did tonight."



Oregon State coach Craig Robinson agreed.



"What happens when our guys decide they want to start playing defense, you end up wearing other teams' guys out," Robinson said. "I thought we wore those guys out."



Oregon State was 13 of 21 on 3-pointers and Portland State 6 of 15.



The Beavers have now scored more than 90 points in three straight games for the first time since the 1991-92 season. Oregon State has scored 90 in five games this season, which was also last accomplished in 1991-92.



Oregon State scored seven straight points, five by Starks, to go ahead 16-7 in the opening minutes. The Beavers added a 7-0 run, the last four by Joe Burton, to go up 23-10 with 12:21 to go in the first half.



Portland State kept it close, with a Charles Odum 3-pointer capping a 7-0 run as the Vikings closed within 35-26. After Oregon State extended the lead back to 14, Portland State scored the last six to make it 42-34 at halftime.



