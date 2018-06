Tired of egg nog and gingerbread?



Maybe you should try a different kind of holiday treat.



Tamales are a Christmas tradition in Mexico, and for many people in the U.S.

Joe V paid a visit to Casa de Tamales in Milwaukie on Monday.



For more information, visit http://www.canbyasparagusfarm.com/.



Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved.