Five arrests made in heroin trafficking ring after Troutdale overdose

Troutdale police say they've made five arrests in connection with a heroin trafficking organization that was dealing the drug throughout Multnomah County.



Officers discovered the drug ring after looking into the heroin overdose death of 23-year-old Brian Michael, who was found in the parking lot of a Burger King back on Sept. 17. A Burger King employee showing up for work first noticed Michael in a car there, but didn't initially consider it suspicious.

The same employee showed up for work the next day and saw Michael still in the car, leading her to call police.



While tracking the original source of the heroin that caused Michael's death, detectives uncovered a drug trafficking organization believed to be run by Leopoldo Montiel-Cervantes, police said.

As the investigation went on, Troutdale police and the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office special investigations unit arrested Montiel-Cervantes, and four other people who authorities say were involved in his drug ring.

Their charges include possession of heroin, distribution of heroin and distribution of heroin within 1,000 feet of a school. Montiel-Cervantes is now being held on $500,000 bail and an immigrations hold.

Police say they seized an undisclosed amount of heroin and cash as part of the investigation.

Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved.