Deputies: Rainier store robbed by masked man - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies: Rainier store robbed by masked man

Posted: Updated:
RAINIER, OR (KPTV) -

Deputies have released surveillance video of a masked man robbing a Rainier store this weekend.

The Columbia County sheriff says the robbery happened Saturday at the Alston Country Store and Video on Alston Road, off Old Highway 30.

The man told the clerk he had a gun and demanded money, authorities say. After leaving the store, he was seen walking toward Highway 30.

Deputies searched the area, but didn't find him.

The man is described as white, thin, in his late teens to early 20s and between 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall. He was seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black knit mask, black shoes and dark blue pants.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 503-369-4698.

Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.