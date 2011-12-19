Deputies: Rainier store robbed by masked man

Deputies have released surveillance video of a masked man robbing a Rainier store this weekend.



The Columbia County sheriff says the robbery happened Saturday at the Alston Country Store and Video on Alston Road, off Old Highway 30.

The man told the clerk he had a gun and demanded money, authorities say. After leaving the store, he was seen walking toward Highway 30.

Deputies searched the area, but didn't find him.

The man is described as white, thin, in his late teens to early 20s and between 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall. He was seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black knit mask, black shoes and dark blue pants.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 503-369-4698.

