Fire spreads from hearth to attic in SE Portland home

A fire broke out at a home near SE 62nd and Powell Blvd. on Monday.

Portland Fire & Rescue was dispatched just before 3 p.m. after the homeowner reported smoke coming from her ceiling near the fireplace.

There had been a fire burning in the fireplace all day, and it spread to the attic through small holes between the fireplace's bricks.

Crews climbed to the roof to extinguish the flames and got the fire under control around 4 p.m.

There were no working smoke alarms in the home, and a fire department spokesman said there could have been a tragic outcome if the fire had occurred during the night.

The owner had the fireplace inspected recently, and said she was surprised by the fire.

Damages to the home, built in 1927, are estimated at $35,000.

