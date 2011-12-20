Firefighters: Blaze at Clackamas apartments intentionally set

Authorities are asking for information about a dark-colored vehicle that was seen leaving after someone intentionally started a fire at a Clackamas apartment complex.

The blaze at the Watkins Park Apartments on 82nd Drive, just south of Hwy 212/224, was reported just before 1:30 Tuesday morning.

Firefighters say they had to rescue two people trapped inside two apartments. Heavy smoke made it difficult for them to get out own their own.

One was treated at the scene. Medics took the other person to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire was out by the time firefighters arrived.

"My neighbor had a fire extinguisher and was fighting it. I threw a bucket in the tub, filled it and doused it so I could get out," says Chris Meese who lives at the complex.

Witnesses told investigators they heard some sort of commotion right before finding the stairwell in flames. That's when the vehicle was spotted leaving the scene, fire crews say.



"I was just kind of half asleep, laying in bed, then 'bang, bang bang.' I figured someone was running down the stairs, so I opened up the door and there was flames," says Meese.

Firefighters say they did not hear any smoke alarms as they rescued the two people from their apartments.

Anyone with information about the fire or the dark-colored vehicle is asked to call Oregon State Police at 1-800-452-7888.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

