Police crackdown on Rollins 60's Crip gang leads to arrests

Police say officers have swept up 31 Portland gang members and associates after a federal grand jury handed down indictments in an investigation authorities say was focused on the most violent outfits in the city.

Police said Tuesday that federal and local officers have fanned out in the last week to arrest 13 people indicted on federal charges and others with outstanding arrest warrants. That brings the total to 31 arrests total in the operation so far.

The police bureau said the federal indictments were for drugs, weapons and other charges, and the arrest warrants involved a variety of charges.

Details about the arrests are expected at an afternoon news conference.

The Police Bureau says that in 2011 so far, 366 gang members have been arrested on charges that carry mandatory minimum sentences under Oregon's Measure 11 law.

