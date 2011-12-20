Hanukkah celebration in Director Park set for tonight

Chabad of Oregon is holding its annual Hanukkah celebration in Director Park Tuesday night.

The public is invited to participate in the ceremonies that start at 5:30 p.m.

Portland's giant Hanukkah menorah will be lit during the celebration.



The president of Harsch Investment Co. will light the first light Tuesday night, and one light will be lit each night of the eight-day holiday.

The celebration also includes latkes, traditional potato pancakes and Dreidles, which will be given out to kids.

Hanukkah marks the rededication of the Jewish temple in Jerusalem after the Syrians were chased out centuries ago.



Chabad of Oregon is the state's largest provider of social services to Jewish communities.

