Reward offered in search for fraud suspects

Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of four fraud suspects.

Vancouver police said the four suspects have cashed several fake payroll checks at Portland and Vancouver area banks in December.

The suspects have created fake checks from several different businesses.

One of the suspects with dark brown curly hair has a cluster of blue star or diamond tattoos near the left eye. He also has the words love and luck tattooed on his hands.

The other suspects don't have any identifying marks.

If you can help catch the suspects, you can text the tip to "CRIMES" to "823HELP."

You can also call (503) 823-HELP.

