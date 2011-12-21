Occupy Eugene protesters negotiating eviction order with police

Occupy Eugene protesters and the Eugene Police Department are negotiating the breakup of the movement's camp following an eviction order from the Eugene City Council on Tuesday.

The city had previously given the protestors a Jan. 11 deadline to leave the downtown park. The new order instructs police to remove the protesters as soon as it is practical to do so, city officials said.

The new eviction order was issued following several fights Monday night, police said. A 54-year-old man was seriously injured in the fighting, according to investigators.



Police said there are about 150 people in the Eugene camp and most are homeless. Some of the protesters said they plan to leave the camp voluntarily.

Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved.

