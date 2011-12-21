Milwaukie man accused of sexually abusing children

Milwaukie police say they've arrested a man who sexually abused several children, ages 8 to 13, and they're concerned he may have more victims.

Brandon Ray Brown, 33, was taken into custody Wednesday after being indicted by a Clackamas County grand jury on six counts of first-degree sex abuse and one count of second-degree unlawful penetration.

Officers say two of the female children reported that the abuse happened in April and May. The other child reported it occurred between November 2010 and January 2011, according to the police department.

In some cases, Brown befriended the mothers of the alleged victims to get to the children, police allege.

The suspect has also visited places where children are present, including the Milwaukie Ledding Library, Clackamas County Library and Clackamas Town Center, investigators say.



Brown most recently lived in Milwaukie, but has also lived in the Portland area.

Anyone with information about the case or possible victims is asked to call Milwaukie Detective Kevin Krebs at 503-786-7640.

Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved.

