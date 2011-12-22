Teen pleads guilty to SE Portland hit-and-run

A teenager accused of hitting two cyclists in southeast Portland in August changed his plea on Wednesday.



Ashawntae Rosemon pleaded guilty to hit-and-run, driving under the influence of intoxicants and criminally negligent homicide.

Dustin Finney died after being run over near Southeast 78th Avenue and Division Street. The 17-year-old bicyclist with him was not seriously injured.

Other charges against Rosemon were dropped as part of the plea deal.

