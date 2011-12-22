Teen pleads guilty to SE Portland hit-and-run - KPTV - FOX 12

Teen pleads guilty to SE Portland hit-and-run

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A teenager accused of hitting two cyclists in southeast Portland in August changed his plea on Wednesday.

Ashawntae Rosemon pleaded guilty to hit-and-run, driving under the influence of intoxicants and criminally negligent homicide.

Dustin Finney died after being run over near Southeast 78th Avenue and Division Street. The 17-year-old bicyclist with him was not seriously injured.

Other charges against Rosemon were dropped as part of the plea deal.

Copyright 2011 KPTV.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.