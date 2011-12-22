Changes for PDX TV's over-the-air viewers in Longview

If you watch PDX-TV with an antenna in the Longview / Rainier area on channel 34, please note that we'll be going digital and HD on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2011.



The station will be off the air for a few hours and, after the work is completed Thursday afternoon, you will need to re-scan your digital TV or converter box to pick up the new signal.

KPDX will no longer appear as channel 34 on your TV, but will now show up as channel 49.1.

This applies only to over-the-air viewers in the Longview / Rainier area and not to homes that watch PDX-TV on cable or satellite.

