Christmas Around the World at Pittock Mansion

The Christmas Around the World exhibit is going on now at Pittock Mansion.

Admission to the exhibit is free for members, $9 for adults, $8 for seniors (65+), $6 for youth (ages 6 – 18) and free for children ages 5 and under.

For more information, visit pittockmansion.org.

