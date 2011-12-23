Deputies make arrests as part of 'Operation Merry Christmas' - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies make arrests as part of 'Operation Merry Christmas'

Posted: Updated:

A drug sting dubbed "Operation Merry Christmas" resulted in the arrests of eight people in Lewis County, WA, investigators said.

According to a news release issued by the Lewis County Sheriff's Office, deputies made the arrests Thursday after a three-month investigation into a band of suspected meth dealers in central Washington.

Deputies said the charges include delivering methamphetamine and possession of a firearm.

According to investigators, more arrests are expected as the sting operation continues.

Copyright 2011 KPTV.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.