Deputies make arrests as part of 'Operation Merry Christmas'

A drug sting dubbed "Operation Merry Christmas" resulted in the arrests of eight people in Lewis County, WA, investigators said.

According to a news release issued by the Lewis County Sheriff's Office, deputies made the arrests Thursday after a three-month investigation into a band of suspected meth dealers in central Washington.

Deputies said the charges include delivering methamphetamine and possession of a firearm.

According to investigators, more arrests are expected as the sting operation continues.

