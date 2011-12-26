Ore. tries to sell execution drugs after reprieve

The State of Oregon is looking to sell $18,000 worth of lethal drugs now than Gov. John Kitzhaber has declared a moratorium on the death penalty during his time in office.

The Bend Bulletin reports that the drugs expire within the next three years. Some states have struggled to buy execution drugs because of supply shortages, regulations on importation and resistance among manufacturers to being associated with executions.

Oregon is working with a federally licensed reverse wholesaler to find a buyer. Department of Corrections officials say they hope to recover at least some of the money spent to buy the drugs.

Kitzhaber last month gave a reprieve to convicted killer Gary Haugen, who gave up his legal challenges and was scheduled to be executed.

He would have been Oregon's first execution in 14 years.

Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

