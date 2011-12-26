1 dead, 3 hurt in Eugene wrong-way crash

Police say a 22-year-old man was killed after driving the wrong way on a Eugene highway and colliding with another vehicle. Three others were injured.

Authorities said Monday that Jonathan Golz of Veneta was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, 28-year-old Rudy Adams Jr., of Eugene, was seriously injured in the crash early Sunday evening on Highway 99 between Clear Lake and Airport roads.

Police say Golz was driving south in the northbound lane and struck a pickup, seriously injuring 21-year-old Amanda McNealy.



McNealy's father, 55-year-old Thomas McNealy of Walterville, also was injured and is expected to survive.

Police say they're investigating whether alcohol was a contributing factor.

Investigators are asking witnesses who haven't already spoken with authorities to call Oregon State Police at 800-452-7888.

Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

