Driver of stolen SUV crashes at Twilight Room bar

Police are looking for a driver who crashed an SUV at the Twilight Room bar in north Portland and then ran off, leaving the damaged vehicle behind.

Officers say a Portland police officer tried to pull the SUV over at about 2 a.m. along North Hereford Street. Police believe the SUV was stolen.

Officers say the driver refused to stop, but eventually lost control and crashed into a tree. The impact caused the tree to hit the Twilight Room bar on Lombard Street.

It is unknown if anyone was hurt in the crash.

There was little to no damage to the Twilight Room.

