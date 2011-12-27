Nike unveils Oregon Ducks Rose Bowl uniforms

Nike unveiled the Oregon Ducks' latest uniforms on Tuesday.

The Ducks will wear the ensemble in the Jan. 2 Rose Bowl game against Wisconsin.

SLIDESHOW: Oregon Ducks' uniforms



The uniforms are part of Nike's Pro Combat System, which the athletic wear company describes as "the most advanced football uniform system ever assembled."

Nike says there's a new look for the helmet featuring bright wings atop a mirrored appearance that uses a LiquidMetal black finish that hasn't been seen on the field. Nike posted photos of the new uniforms on its website Tuesday morning.

Jan. 2 will be the fifth Rose Bowl appearance by the Ducks, but Oregon hasn't won a Rose Bowl game since 1917.

Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved.