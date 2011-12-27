Get some whale watching help on the Oregon Coast this week

Gray whales migrating north this winter will pass by Oregon the week of Dec. 26-31, according to Oregon State Parks representatives.



This week, volunteers will be available at 24 different sites from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help visitors spot the whales.

The Whale Watching Spoken Here program places the volunteers at the best whale watching sites during watch weeks so they can teach others how to look for the gray whales.



Whale watching attracts visitors to the Oregon Coast from all across the U.S. Hundreds of gray whales feed along the Pacific Coast each year.

A map of the whale watching hotspots is available here: http://www.whalespoken.org/OPRD/PARKS/WhaleWatchingCenter/watch_sites.shtml.

