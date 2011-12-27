Get some whale watching help on the Oregon Coast this week - KPTV - FOX 12

Get some whale watching help on the Oregon Coast this week

Posted: Updated:
NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) -

Gray whales migrating north this winter will pass by Oregon the week of Dec. 26-31, according to Oregon State Parks representatives.

This week, volunteers will be available at 24 different sites from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help visitors spot the whales.

The Whale Watching Spoken Here program places the volunteers at the best whale watching sites during watch weeks so they can teach others how to look for the gray whales.

Whale watching attracts visitors to the Oregon Coast from all across the U.S. Hundreds of gray whales feed along the Pacific Coast each year.

A map of the whale watching hotspots is available here: http://www.whalespoken.org/OPRD/PARKS/WhaleWatchingCenter/watch_sites.shtml.

Copyright KPTV 2011. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.