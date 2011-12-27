Minimum wage going up Sunday in Oregon, Washington

Oregon and Washington's minimum wage will increase on New Year's Day.

Washington state's will go up by 37 cents to $9.04 an hour.

Oregon's minimum wage will go up by 30 cents to $8.80 an hour.

"Safeguarding the wages of low-income workers is especially critical in a tough economy," said State Labor Commissioner Brad Avakian when he announced the wage in the fall. "Oregon's economy will not rebound if we allow 144,538 minimum wage earners to fall behind inflation."

Washington's current rate of $8.67 an hour is already the highest state minimum wage in the nation, but a few cities, like San Francisco, have their own laws and have higher rates. San Francisco's current rate of $9.92 jumps to $10.24 on Sunday, making it the first city in the nation to top a $10 minimum wage. The federal minimum wage is $7.25.

Washington's minimum wage is adjusted each year for inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index for the past 12 months, which is up more than 4 percent. The yearly recalculation is required by Initiative 688, which was approved by Washington voters in 1998.

(Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)