Marshals arrest Portland State sex assault suspect in Beaverton

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a Portland State University student in a campus bathroom.

U.S. marshals arrested Robert Foster at his home in Beaverton on Tuesday. Foster tried to escape out a back window, police say, but a fugitive task force located him and took him into custody.

"I don't know what to say; I'm in shock," said Foster's neighbor Scott Dailey. "I knew he had some problems with the law...but I had not clue as to these charges."

Fox 12 found Foster has a criminal history spanning the past several years. Court records show past convictions including burglary, supply of contraband and criminal trespass.



Police say the new charges he faces in connection to the PSU assault include sex abuse, burglary and indecent exposure charges.

On Dec. 20, officers say, screaming was reported in the lower area of the PSU Academic and Student Recreation Center. Investigators say Foster followed the 27-year-old victim into the bathroom, exposed himself and touched her inappropriately.

The alleged attack led PSU staff to send out a campus security alert in which students and staff were told to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings on and off campus.

"This incident goes to show you can't feel to comfortable anywhere," said PSU student Malia Lindsey. "You always have to be on guard."



