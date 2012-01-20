Weather blocks search for 4 overdue on Mt. Rainier - KPTV - FOX 12

Weather blocks search for 4 overdue on Mt. Rainier

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press

A blizzard is keeping rescuers from continuing to search for four people missing on Washington's Mount Rainier.

National Park spokeswoman Patti Wold says five elite mountaineers spent Friday morning searching for two climbers and two campers who were due to return from their trips at the
beginning of the week. But conditions on 14,410-foot volcano include 40-mph winds and zero visibility, so it was too risky for the rescuers to keep looking. Well over a foot of new snow fell
overnight.

Rangers say the two parties were well-equipped and hopefully have dug in to wait out the storm, but they could be getting low on supplies.

Missing are 37-year-old Mark Vucich of San Diego, 30-year-old Michelle Trojanowski of Atlanta and a Springfield, Ore., couple whose names have not been released.

(Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press.  All Rights Reserved.)

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.