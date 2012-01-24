Suspects arraigned in murder of 13-year-old boy

Two teens accused of killing 13-year-old Julio Marquez appeared in court Monday.



Josefina Ramirez, 15, and Ezequiel Vasquez, 16, were arrested last week and arraigned on murder charges.

Marquez's body was found in the 10700 block of Northeast Halsey Street on Nov. 7 by children walking to school. An autopsy found Marquez had been beaten and shot to death, and investigators say the killing was gang-related.

Samuel Vasquez, 18, was also arrested last week in connection with the murder. He is currently detained in Washington state, awaiting extradition.

The suspects face murder and aggravated murder charges.

