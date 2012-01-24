'Great Balls of Fire' competition at Salvador Molly's - KPTV - FOX 12

'Great Balls of Fire' competition at Salvador Molly's

Posted: Updated:

Joe V is looking for the toughest tongues in Portland at a fundraiser and competition featuring some super spicy food.

Salvador Molly's is holding its Toughest Tongue in the West Kick-Off on Sunday, Jan. 29. You can show up dressed in costume and compete to win the title. Contestangs get an I'm Flamous T-shirt and the winner receives a $50 gift card.

Salvador Molly's donates $1 for every Great Ball of Fire eaten during the contest.

For more information, visit http://www.salvadormollys.com/.

Copyright 2012 KPTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.