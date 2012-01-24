Girls file climate change lawsuit against Gov. Kitzhaber

A Lane County Circuit Court judge is deciding whether to allow a lawsuit brought by two girls against Gov. John Kitzhaber, accusing him of failing to protect the state's resources against climate change.



Judge Karsten Rasmussen heard arguments Monday and says he'll take a few days before deciding on the state's request to dismiss the lawsuit.



The Register-Guard reports it was filed in May by two Eugene girls -- 11-year-old Olivia Chernaik and 15-year-old Kelsey Juliana -- with the help of their mothers and funding from the environmental group called iMatter, as part of a national campaign.



The girls want the court to order the governor to collect more information on greenhouse gas emissions and to reduce the impact of climate change. The state says that's a legislative issue.



