'Barefoot Bandit' emails ridicule police

By The Associated Press
SEATTLE (AP) -

New federal court documents say the "Barefoot Bandit" ridiculed police and prosecutors in emails he sent from prison, undercutting his claims that he's sorry for his two-year crime spree.

In emails that Colton Harris-Moore wrote recently, he referred to Island County Sheriff Marc Brown as the "king swine," called prosecutors who handled his case fools, and referred to news reporters as vermin. He bragged about his two-year crime spree,
saying that his flying accomplishments were "amazing" and
unmatched by anyone except the Wright brothers.

Harris-Moore was sentenced last month in state court to seven years. He'll be sentenced on Friday for his federal crimes.

The U.S. attorney's office is seeking six-and-a-half years, the longest sentence possible under Harris-Moore's plea deal. Harris-Moore's attorneys have asked for a sentence of just under six years.

