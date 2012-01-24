McMinnville police: Same men could be behind kidnapping, robbery

Police in McMinnville are looking for the men who kidnapped a Linfield College student and robbed another student of his wallet last week.

Both crimes happened on city streets near the college campus and neither student was injured.

Officers say there is a "strong probability" the two incidents are connected.

The victim in the kidnapping case told police a van began to follow her as she was walking alone toward a friend's house early in the morning of Jan. 14.

She tried to outrun the men in the van, but one grabbed her as she reached the intersection of Naomi and Hummel streets.

She told detectives they drove her around for 10 or 15 blocks, then let her go.

"She said she was scared," says McMinnville Police Capt. Dennis Marks. "They told her if she reported it, they would find her."

The young woman told officers that she waited four days to call them because the men threatened to hurt her.

The robbery victim said he was knocked down from behind and that the man who hit him demanded his wallet and left in a van.

That incident happened early last Wednesday morning in a neighborhood of fraternity houses on Davis Street.

Lighting on Davis Street has been increased, a Linfield College spokeswoman says. And the associated students group is developing an affordable taxi service.

"I know that I've been offered rides so that I don't have to walk anywhere alone," says student Lauren Giobetti. "They have told us a lot about walking in groups and never going out alone when it gets dark."



Students say they're sympathetic with the crime victims and appreciative of the enhanced patrols announced by College Public Safety and McMinnville police.

