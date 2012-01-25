Man robbed bank hours after release from prison, police say

Eugene police say it was a busy morning for a man released from an Oregon state prison.

After a bus ride home to Eugene on a state-paid ticket, they say he held up a bank at 10:02 a.m. Tuesday and was back in custody three minutes later.

The Register-Guard reports that 48-year-old Adam Ashe had been behind bars since May 2009, when Roseburg police arrested him in connection with a fire in a post office trash can. Police said Ashe told them he had hoped to burn down the post office because he was angry about troops being sent to Iraq and Afghanistan.

He was convicted of arson last year and released early Tuesday.

According to an FBI court affidavit, Ashe has confessed to robbing a Home Federal Bank branch on Tuesday.

Eugene police Officer Kirk Farley was sitting in his patrol car outside the bank when the robbery was reported. He made the arrest.

