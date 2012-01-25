No more meal tray prayer cards on Alaska Airlines flights

After 30 years of giving passengers spiritual words to reflect on while they eat their meals, Alaska Airlines is retiring the prayer cards from meal trays.



Airline spokeswoman Bobbie Egan says the decision was made after hearing from customers who preferred not to mix religion with transportation.



She says the cards began as a marketing ploy to differentiate the regional airline from its competitors. The cards offer a rotating message of different psalms from the Old Testament.



For a long time, Alaska Airlines got more positive comments than negatives ones. But lately, opinion has shifted.



Egan says the decision was made out of respect for all of their customers.



The airline sent an email to its frequent flyers on Wednesday explaining the change that will take effect Feb. 1.



(Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

