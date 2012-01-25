TriMet revisits proposed fare increase for LIFT rides

TriMet is proposing to increase the LIFT paratransit fares by 30 cents a year until it reaches the same level as All-Zone cash fare, which is currently $2.40.

The agency is proposing the fare increase because the cost and growth of the service is unsustainable, the agency said.

The LIFT program, mandated by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) has grown 37 percent over the past decade.

Currently, the LIFT cash fare is $1.85 for a one-way trip.

TriMet said it costs the agency $29 per ride.

The ADA allows paratransit fares to be a maximum of twice the cost of a fixed-route fare, or up to $4.80.

Most transit trips taken by people with disabilities and the elderly are on fixed-route buses and trains, TriMet said.

About 11 million trips are taken on buses and MAX, compared to 1 million trips on LIFT.

According to the agency, fixed route service has been cut over the past few years due to the recession at the expense of LIFT service.

Last summer, the board considered raising LIFT fares up to $3 over four years, plus increasing the cost of the monthly pass.

The majority of the board supported the increase, but delayed taking action until January 2012 to explore other options.

The Board is set to vote on the proposed fare increase at its Feb. 22 meeting.

If approved, it would take effect April 1 of 2012 and 2013.

